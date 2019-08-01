Everton are in talks with AS Monaco over the transfer of Henry Onyekuru.The Blues are looking to offload the Nigerian forward who has spent the last two seasons on loan.

Onyekuru, signed from Belgian side KAS Eupen in the summer of 2017, has been unable to obtain a work permit required for him to play in the Premier League.

Everton have not commented on reports that a fresh application has also been knocked back but the ECHO understands the club are in discussions with Monaco over the 22-year-old’s sale.

The Blues paid around £7m for the Nigeria international and are expected to make a small profit from selling him to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Injury cut short a promising loan spell at Anderlecht but Onyekuru hit 14 goals with Galatasaray last season and the Turkish club had been keen to keep him.

He made one appearance for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.