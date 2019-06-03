Henry Onyekuru eager to add AFCON title to trophy feats with Galatasaray

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru hopes to cap a remarkable season by winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Nigeria.

Onyekuru won the Turkish Super Lig and FA Cup titles during his one-year loan spell with Galatasaray in the recently concluded season.

The former KAS Eupen of Belgium player, barring any unforseen circumstances, is expected to be named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

It will be the first time the 21-year-old is appearing in the competition and he is determined to make it a memorable experience by winning the ultimate prize with the Super Eagles.

“This has been a wonderful season for me. I won the League and FA Cup titles with Galatasaray and it cannot get any better than this, ” Onyekuru said.

Now, my focus is winning the AFCON title with my country which will make the season a great one for me.

Onyekuru scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Galatasaray in the 2018-19 season.

He netted the winning goal that earned Fathi Terim’s team their 22nd league title against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The forward has been linked with a move to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and a host of other European clubs.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title against debutants Burundi on June 21.