Heineken has launched its newly designed 33cl cans. The unveiling, which took place in Lagos, follows the brands’ charge to bring in fresh perspective to beer consumption in Nigeria.

The brand also unveiled a new sleek can, the first of its kind in the beer category, raising its appeal to the upwardly-mobile city folks who love to quench their thirst on-the-go.

The cans retain some of the brand’s easily recognizable features, albeit with an aesthetically pleasing trademark green design.

Speaking on the design of the new cans, Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands, Sarah Agha said:

“We’re leveraging our equity with the new design and the stylish sleek can. We’re also reinforcing our iconic elements like the recognizable red star and the bold green color in the most prominent design.”

Commenting on the new design of the cans, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi remarked:

“We are very excited about the new design of the Heineken 33cl can. Just as with the limited edition bottles and the new crown corks, we are very confident that our consumers will share in the excitement of this new change.

“Through our exciting campaigns, we have gifted our consumers with unique, remarkable and unforgettable experiences.

As we strive to consistently raise the bar in our consumer experience, this new design makes a bold statement, re-establishing our confidence and resolve to stay prominent above other brands, while maintaining that same originality and great taste.”