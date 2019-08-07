A heartbroken Nigerian mother took to Facebook to cry out over the death of her two kids which she linked to “poisoning”.

Happiness Uyoriata Ewah prayed that God never forgives whoever poisoned her kids as she disclosed that one of them died in her arms. She wrote;

“I can’t believe u died in my hand i still not believe ur death my own bby died in on my legs who so every has poison to God wouldn’t forgive them i still can’t type rip just now but with tears in my

RIP my darling faithful nd my lovely baby shiloh”

“Pls somebody should wake me up from dis dream ooooo . i can’t believe dat my shiloh died on my hands God who we be my up cuming fashion designer who we be my professor who we model my kids dress. O God why me RIP OOOOO my lovely children”

“Jesus who did this to me nd why me”