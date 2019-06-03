Healthy life: FRSC advises Nigerians on use of bicycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Nigerians to adopt the use of bicycles to achieve healthy lives and foster friendly environment in the country.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Edo, Mr Anthony Oko, gave the advice on Monday in Benin at the flag off activities to mark the second edition of the United Nations (UN) World Bicycle Day in the state.

Oko said that the advantages of bicycle as a means of transportation were numerous.

He said that aside from the fact that riding bicycle helps improves one’s physical fitness, “the process also boosts one’s health, environment-friendly, affordable and reliable”.

He said that it was in view of this that stakeholders were encouraged to advance the use of bicycles to foster sustainable development, promotion of health, strengthening of education and prevention of diseases.

Other advantages include improving mutual understanding, facilitation of social inclusion and culture of peace, he said.

He stressed that the corps, desirous of achieving its mandate, came up with strategies and initiatives aimed at actualising the Vision 20:20:20 of making the country one of the safest nations in the world, hence the theme “Cycling for a Healthy Life Style’’.

Oko also said that it was in view of this that the corps acceded to the UN convention on road safety and resolution, which is being marked as World Bicycle Day annually on June 3.

The sector commander said the day was to acknowledge the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle which had been in use for about two centuries.

He said this initiative underscores the need for government to either develop or modify existing policies, provide road infrastructure and other systems to sustain and make cycling safe and attractive in cities.

Oko underscored the need for collaboration between the FRSC and Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) to make the riding of bicycle trendier while other stakeholders were encouraged to sustain the awareness for the good of the country.