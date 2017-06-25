Woman refuses medical help for her son because there’s no ‘white’ doctor in the hospital

The video of a woman demanding for her son to be seen by a “white doctor” at a walk-in clinic in Ontario, Canada has gone viral.

The video was recorded by a patient in the waiting room at the Rapid Access to Medical Specialists clinic. In the video, an employee is heard explaining to the woman that a “white doctor” would not be available until 4 p.m. to see her child.

To which she responds,

“So you’re saying in the whole entire building there isn’t one white doctor? You’re telling me my kid has chest pains [and] he’s going to have to sit here until 4 o’clock. Can I see a doctor that’s white that doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English?”

Other patients waiting for appointments chimed in, telling the woman to take her son into the hospital. But she refused and continued to demand to see a “white doctor.”