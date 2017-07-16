the-vitamins-that-save-your-eyesight_300A condition called age-. macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of blindness as you age. To cut your risk of this vision loss, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School have found three vitamins that can boost eye health.

In a study of more than 5,000 women age 40 and older, the scientists found that a combination of vitamins B6, B12 and folic acid appears to decrease the risk of AMD.

“(Our) trial findings reported herein are the strongest evidence to date in support of a possible beneficial effect of folic acid and B vitamin supplements in AMD prevention,” the researchers report.

To benefit from the B vitamins, you have to take them for years. In the study, women taking the vitamin supplements had a 34 percent lower risk of any AMD and a 41 percent lower risk of visually significant AMD. “The beneficial effect of treatment began to emerge at approximately two years of follow-up and persisted throughout the trial,”

SOURCE; BOUNCE