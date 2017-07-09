We spoke to people with mental health issues about the physical effects of their conditions

Mental health issues are commonly referred to as invisible illnesses, as they often go unseen to the people around us.

But what about when your symptoms spill out from your thoughts and feelings to affecting your physical wellbeing?

We spoke to people who’ve experienced this, to help you see the warning signs and boost your brain and body in the bad times.

Body positivity blogger wants us to start celebrating our gym gains with sweaty selfies

Weight and hygiene

One of the more immediate things people see when they’re depressed is that their day-to-day hygiene and eating habits can suffer.

This is because you may be more lethargic and tired, which often takes its toll on your ability to look after yourself.

The physical effects of poor mental health

(Picture: Mmuffin)

Lauren, aged 23 tells Metro.co.uk: ‘I used to be a size 12-14 now I buy a size 16 as I hate the feeling of my clothes being tight. I think as well sometimes I don’t prepare meals so I eat take always or make quick foods which don’t help’.

Paul had similar issues struggling to find the time and motivation to do everyday basic tasks. He says, ‘back when I was working part time I just slept when I wasn’t working, wouldn’t bother showering or looking after myself’.

How to look after your mental and physical health

Try your best to eat well, even if it’s just adding more vegetables to your takeaway order.

Get as much sleep as you can.

Make sure someone knows what you’re going through so you can call them if things get tough.

Have an exit plan out of every situation so if you need to throw up or lose the loo you aren’t caught out.

Speak to your employer so they can accommodate you when you need it.

Palpitations and breathing

For people with anxiety, breathing can often be an issue during a panic attack. Claire, 28, says her main physical symptoms were dry mouth and trouble breathing. Even when she could breathe it felt ‘like through a straw’.

Palpitations are also amplified by stress, and can be extremely scary if you’re not used to them.

ILLUSTRATION COMMISSION: XX things you should know about self harm (Frances C-W)

(Picture: Mmuffin for Metro.co.uk)

Kayleigh, who was diagnosed with anxiety when she was 17, says her most common symptoms are ‘rapid heartbeat, tight chest, nausea, cloudy kind of fuzzy headaches, shaking, sweating, and lightheadedness’.

Type D personalities (who usually have more negative and pessimistic emotions) have been proven to respond differently to the stress hormone cortisol, with more heart problems later in life.

That’s why it’s so important to seek help when you can, not just for your mind but your body.

I have an anxiety disorder and people need to stop saying these things to me

(Picture: Mmuffin for Metro.co.uk)

Sickness

Issues like nausea, sickness, and diarrhoea are normally put down to food poisoning or flu. But they can also be triggered by mental health issues,

Amy, 26, has experienced anxiety for the last decade, and one of the things that’s set off by this is her bowel movements. She says, ‘sudden onset diarrhea with urgency to find a toilet’ is a regular occurrence and she’s not alone.

Other anxiety sufferers we spoke to also said that they experienced stomach issues, thanks to the level of adrenaline pulsing through them during attacks – which have lead to vomiting.

The physical effects of poor mental health

(Picture: Ella Byworth for Metro.co.uk)

Because your body is pumping with adrenaline during an anxiety attack, it can have unwanted manifestations in these forms. While they’re rarely serious, they’re not to be overlooked.

Everything else

When talking to people for this article, there was everything from bad skin and nails, to tremors, to severe insomnia.

Essentially, there are multiple ways to know you’re not doing so great and just being sad isn’t the only one. Paul, 23, said that ‘It actually wasn’t until the physical symptoms that I realised it was actually depression and not just “one of those days/weeks/months”‘.

Need more help?

If you’re worried about your mental health, or that of someone around you, call Samaritans on 116 123.

Not everyone will see physical symptoms, and if you don’t it certainly doesn’t negate the way you’re feeling. If you do start to notice any of these, though, please try to see a doctor as it could be a sign you’re struggling with anxiety or depression.