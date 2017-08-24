PSN donates N50m worth of medicines, food items to Yobe IDPs

As part of efforts to alleviate plight of people in the Northeast, pharmacists in the country under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), have donated drugs and food items worth over N50 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Damaturu, Yobe state.

President of PSN, Pharm Ahmed Yakasai, in a statement made available to The Daily Times, said the gesture was in line with the society’s philosophy of humanitarian service and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It would be recalled that in 2015, PSN donated drugs, food items and clothes worth over N50 million to Borno State Government for IDPs, while in May 2017, the society also donated Ceftriaxone injection worth over one million naira to Sokoto State Government to tackle the Meningitis Outbreaks.

Explaining the rationale behind the donation, Yakasai said: “A sense of responsibility demands that we must support our people in need and help the government in championing a whole new agenda to promote the welfare of the citizenry in Nigeria.

“Our professional pedigree and orientation makes it too obvious that availability and affordability of essential medicines in any health system confers credibility on same.”

Yakasai noted that PSN was established in 1927 in consonance with its philosophy of humanitarian gestures and CRS, adding that the society felt compelled to contribute and touch the lives of people wherever they are in the country, especially those in various IDPs camps.

“Pharmacists are professionals with large hearts – thank you God for this gift of giving, not because we have abundance, but because we care and ours is service to humanity”, he added.

Angela Onwuzoo