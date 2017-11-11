Men, eat these foods to boost your sexual performance

Boosting your performance between the sheets not only improves your love life — it can also improve your health.

New research has revealed that men who have sex several times a week can improve their circulation which in turn gives them healthier blood vessels.

But what can men do if their libido is falling flat and getting it on with their partner is the last thing on their mind?

Well according to nutritionists, what you eat can have a massive affect on your sex life and making simple changes can spice up your relationship.

Charlie Turner and Lee Foster, founders of Neat Nurition have come up with seven foods that can boost your libido. So what are you waiting for, get to the supermarket now!



Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate increases serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, making us happy and then puts us in the “mood”. It also increases blood flow and relaxes blood vessels – sending blood to all the right places.

Nuts

Almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, and peanuts are believed to increase libido and revers impotence in men – they provide the raw material for a man’s healthy production of hormones.

Garlic

Garlic might seem like the last thing you want to eat before a night of passion. But it contains high levels of allicin, and increases blood flow. These effects may help men with erectile dysfunction.

Broccoli and celery

There are foods that will improve the essential fuel to spark your sexual appetite and increase libido. For example, celery contains androsterone, an odourless hormone released through male perspiration that acts as a turn-on. Broccoli also helps, removing excess oestrogen, and in turn increasing testosterone.

Fish

Foods high in vitamins B such as fish are major factors in increasing libido. Vitamin B3 is in charge of anaerobic metabolism, which offers sexual energy and raises blood flow to the genitals and B6 regulates prolactin responsible for levels of sexual enjoyment in men.

Oats

You should never skip breakfast – mainly because oats increase the amount of testosterone available in your bloodstream. Research at the San Francisco Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality found that including oats in your diet improved men’s libidos in just 8 weeks.

Whey protein

You already know that you need protein to build muscle mass, but you may not be aware that consuming protein also helps boost testosterone levels. Protein, rich in whey, is vital for the manufacture testosterone.