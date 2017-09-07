MeCure launches programme to fight non-communicable diseases

Towards reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, among others, MeCure Healthcare Limited, has launched a healthcare programme called ‘We Care’, designed to assist low–income Nigerians suffering from these diseases access first-hand medical diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Lagos recently, Chairman of MeCure, Mr. Samir Udani, said the programme was designed to assist in the early detection of diseases so as to boost treatment outcomes and survival of those living with these conditions.

Udani, who attributed Africa’s low life expectancy to late detection and neglect of symptoms of illnesses, self-medication and lack of adequate medication, said, the programme is a way of assisting low-income earners to get proper healthcare services at their convenience, adding that the initiative was also part of MeCure’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS).

People in the developing countries like Nigeria, he said, live to an average age of 52 years as against those in the developed countries whose life expectancy is 79.

“This reason being that they ignore symptoms of illnesses in their body at an early stage and when they do, they resort to self-medication for cure, which causes severe damage on the long run”, he said.

Throwing more insight into the programme, Udani explained that it quantifies health and involves two stages, which include screening, detection, and treatment of non-communicable diseases like hypertension which has been proven to be a silent killer.

“Non-communicable diseases must be tackled because today, they kill more than communicable diseases.”

Udani further stated that the health programme captures 61 health investigations that reveals symptoms of any health conditions, enabling people to be aware and then receive medications from qualified medical professionals as well as drugs for maintenance.

“What we have done is to design a programme to tell you what the problems are by colour code. It screens for lifestyle diseases, using health meters and also makes referrals to medical professionals if need be. At the same time, it makes provision for 87 different supplement drugs – at no cost. What we do is to enable those with little income get the right healthcare at their convenience without going to a medical facility, which would cost them much money.”