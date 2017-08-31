Lagos launches Alert Clinic to tackle disease outbreak

As part of efforts to check the outbreak of Lassa Fever, polio and diarrheal diseases in Lagos State, its Ministry of Health and Primary Healthcare Board, in collaboration with EpidAlert will, today, launch a health technology known as AlertClinic.

AlertClinic, it was gathered, seeks to use technology to reorganise communities around disaster areas, prevent outbreak of diseases, and assist in warning, response and recovery during emergencies.

According to its founder/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lawal Bakare, AlertClinic is a communication and notification system designed with algorithms around information flow and the persuasion of critical behaviours and choices.

Bakare said in its pilot phase, AlertClinic seeks to tackle malaria, Lassa fever, diarrheal diseases and polio.

“These four diseases stand as major threats to the disease control systems of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Primary Healthcare Board and indeed, the entire people in the state. AlertClinicwill provide two-way notification support to communities and households, and more importantly, the public health institution in Lagos where the Ministry of Health leads at the peak and the Disease Notification Officers of the Local Government Areas at the grassroots.”

He noted that AlertClinic is aimed at ensuring that the burden of malaria, Lassa fever and cholera (and other diarrheal diseases) dropped in target communities.

“Notification will rise for the ‘notifiable’ diseases and the public health response time will drop when threats are identified, leaving communities healthier and more resilient”, he said.

Bakare also said after its launch today (31st August), AlertClinic will be experienced online and offline in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Lagos Mainland was selected to play the role for this phase as the Local Government presents the ecosystem for early uptake of technology innovations as well an environment that will benefit from it.