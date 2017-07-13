FAMILY PLANNING: Stakeholders canvass increased funding to save lives, reduce poverty

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has revealed that access to modern family planning by women – especially in developing countries like Nigeria is a critical tool for reducing maternal mortality and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 1, to end poverty. The body also said it is key to ending hunger as well as promoting good maternal health and gender equality.

The world population organisation say when women have access to consistent range of various contraceptives, they are empowered the more to plan their families, control their lives and fulfill their full potentials – which in turn bring about national development.

Over 200, million women in the developing countries are said to be lacking access to family planning.

Speaking at different fora to mark this year’s World Population Day on Tuesday, with the theme: “Family Planning, Birth Spacing: Empowering People, Developing Nations”, stakeholders stressed the need for more funding for family planning, citing its economic benefits to the growth and development of a nation besides its numerous health benefits to women and girls.

Increased funding

Stakeholders used the occasion to call on governments to fulfill their commitment towards achieving family planning 2020 goal, stressing that increased funding would enable women and girls – no matter where they live, have access to quality family planning to plan for their future.

The goal is aimed at enabling 120 million more women and girls to use contraceptives by 2020.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), keeping a gap between two children reduces the risk of untimely death of the born child. The gap years help mothers in getting back to normal health and restore lost nutrients during gestation period.

At a Family Planning Summit in London, UK, WHO’s new Director General, Dr. Adhanom Tedros, in his speech, said family planning leads to economic and social empowerment for women and girls.

“When we talk about empowering women and girls, this means they should know their right and this right means knowing about the contraception and been able to make the decisions to use it”, he explained.

In key note address, Former Nigeria’s Environment Minister and United Nation’s Deputy Secretary General, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, said “We still face significant funding gaps to resolve global family planning issues.”

Mohammed noted that women’s right is human right and asked that policy makers champion the course of women to achieving a right for women and girls, until it becomes a norm.

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, in his remarks pledged to collaborate with its partners and the private sector to achieve a modern contraceptive rate of 27% among all women by 2020.

Adewole said Nigeria is committed to increasing its annual allocation for contraceptives to $4 million and to ensure total disbursement of $56 million to the states through its participation in the Global Financing Facility via international development assistance loans.

He said Nigeria will expand the implementation of its task-shifting policy to include patent medicine vendors and community volunteers to improve access to family planning services in difficult-to-reach areas and among disadvantaged populations.

Nigeria, he said, will remove regulatory barriers and scale up access to new contraceptive methods,

Back home in Nigeria, at an event in Abuja organised by UNFPA to mark the day, UNFPA’s Country Representative, Dr Diene Keita, revealed that no fewer than 20 million women in Nigeria had no access to safe and effective family planning services.

Represented by Mr Osaretin Adonri, the Assistant Country Representative of UNFPA in Nigeria, Keita said most of these women that had no access to modern family planning method reside in rural areas and region of insurgency in the country.

Fulfilling unmet demand for family planning in Nigeria, he said, would avert 750,000 unintended pregnancies and reduce by one-third the estimated over 40,000 annual maternal deaths.

Also, in a statement by Devcoms, the Lagos State Team Leader of the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative, (NURHI), Dr. Omasanjuwa Edun, said family planning is designed to help the family have quality life contrary to speculations that it was instituted to discourage procreation.

World Population Day is observed on 11 July every year to reaffirm the human right to plan a family. It encourages activities to create awareness about the importance of family planning throughout the world.