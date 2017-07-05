Family planning: FCTA advocates birth control

The need for Nigerians to be properly educated and enlightened on family planning and birth control has been stressed as a panacea to population control in Nigeria.

Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Matthew Ashikeni, stated this in Abuja while receiving members of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning in his office.

Dr. Ashikeni said that it has become absolutely necessary for birth control measures to be adopted in view of the massive population growth in Nigeria without corresponding infrastructure and services.

To achieve this, the Acting Executive Secretary pointed that the citizenry need to be adequately educated on the advantages of family planning to the mother, family and to the society in general.

He commended the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning for their effort in educating Nigerians on this and promised to assist the Association in realising their objectives.

National Coordinator of Association for the Advancement of Family Planning, Mrs. Chinwe Onumonu, solicited the support of the FCT PHCB to achieve the Association’s “one voice advocacy” for family planning in Nigeria and the 2017 World Population Day which is commemorated globally July 11 2017.

She further said that her Association is a registered National Coalition of Family Planning advocates in Nigeria comprising Government ministries, departments and Agencies, Development partners, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations and the private sector, with the goal to increase access to quality family planning information and services to Nigerian women.

Mrs. Onumonu further stated that family planning was no longer an issue that could be left for women alone, but called for the understanding and cooperation of the men, adding that advantages of family planning and birth control was beneficial to the whole family.