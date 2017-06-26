‘Domesticate Child Rights Act To Fight Malnutrition

The Children’s Parliament in Zamfara has called on the state government to domesticate the Child Rights Act in order to address the issues of poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy and abuse of children

The call was made by the Clerk of the parliament, Nana Tsafe on Saturday in Gusau at a joint news conference held by the parliament and the state’s School Children Advocacy Club.

The parliament said only 10.3 per cent of zero to five months old children received exclusive breastfeeding, a situation they described as “disturbing’’.