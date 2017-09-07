7 things you should know about prostate cancer

Cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow abnormally with the potential to spread to other parts of the body. Prostate cancer also called carcinoma of the prostate begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow abnormally. Located below the bladder and in front of the rectum, the prostate gland is found only in males, meaning prostate cancer is solely a problem for men.

Although most prostate cancers are slow to manifest, some can however grow very rapidly, spreading to other body parts as well. In its advanced stage, this cancer can lead to difficulty urinating, blood in the urine, or pain in the pelvis, back or when urinating.

What’s the use of the prostate gland? It secretes a slightly alkaline fluid, milky or white in appearance, that in humans usually constitutes roughly 30% of the volume of the semen.

Things you should know

1. Prostate cancer in men is more common than breast cancer in women. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Prostate cancer is also the 4th most common tumour diagnosed worldwide

The prevalence rate of prostate cancer in Lagos, Nigeria is much higher than previously documented with the majority of sufferers having advanced and high-grade disease, according to a 2013 publication — The Pan African Medical Journal. An African man or one with African decent is 73% more likely to develop prostate cancer than a Caucasian man, and is nearly 2.3 times more likely to die from the disease, according to cancer.org A disease associated mainly with old age, carcinoma of the prostate develops mainly in older men. About 6 out of 10 cases are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older. Men with a family history of prostate cancer are at higher risk to develop the disease. Prostate cancer often has no early symptoms and is 100% treatable if detected early. In 2017, more than 161,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and nearly 27,000 men will die from the disease, says the Prostate Cancer Foundation. One new case occurs every 3.3 minutes and a man dies from prostate cancer every 20 minutes.