15 healthy foods to avoid before sex

While we all know what we should be eating when it comes to getting turned on in the bedroom, we’re not very sure which foods we should avoid.

The food we eat can affect our sex drive in both a positive and negative way, so it’s important to choose wisely when it comes to getting some action.

While some of these anti-aphrodisiacs, which include surprising foods such as broccoli, tofu and oats, are good for us in the long run, they are best not consumed when you’re hoping to get in the mood for love.

‘Generally fresh foods and a rainbow of fruit and vegetables will help give you the best possible chance of lifting mood and increasing energy levels naturally, which all helps to get us in the mood for love.’

Foods such as tofu, beans, broccoli and oatmeal are all very good for you but when it comes to action under the sheets, they might not be best consumed.

Broccoli contains sugars which are similar to the ones in beans – and to digest them your body will need to use methane-releasing bacteria… which are, essentially, farts.

As there is nothing more mood-ruining than flatulence in the boudour, it makes sense to abstain from this cruciferous vegetable.

And for the very same reason you should avoid beans.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t eat them at all as broccoli is rich in vitamins A and K plus are chock-full of minerals such as magnesium, calcium, manganese, potassium and iron.

Red meat, like a rare steak, is often viewed as a sexy food but can sometimes affect people adversely, especially if they don’t have a good digestive system, making them feel full and lethargic.

Sweets such as black liquorice has been linked to lower testosterone levels so this is definitely one to avoid, as is cheese, as dairy congesting won’t help you feel your best before sex.

Black liquorice

Liquorice intake has been linked to lower testosterone levels. The stronger the testosterone, the stronger the sexual desire, for both men and women, so maybe best not to have this as a sweet treat. Cheese

Dairy generally is a libido killer. For many dairy is congesting and mucus-producing, so not the ideal way to feel before sex! Beans

According to Ms Bauskis, it all depends how you are digesting beans

‘For some they’ll feel full of energy after a bean-filled meal, for others they may feel sluggish or at worst bloated and even an increase in flatulence, so best avoided,’ she explained.

Chocolate

Choose your chocolate carefully as not all chocs are bad. Go for dark chocolate that contains a minimum of 70 per cent cocoa, as it will be the most nutritious way to consume this delicious, sensual food!

‘Dark chocolate is naturally high in many antioxidants, choose raw for the highest possible levels of naturally occurring nutrients. Chocolate is rich in L-tryptophan, which is a precursor to serotonin.

‘When we have good levels of serotonin we feel happier and this decreases our stress levels.

‘Dark chocolate also contains phenyl ethylamine, which is the same feel good chemical that the body produces during those first moments of falling in love – no wonder we adore it,’ Ms Bauskis said.

Hot dogs

The high saturated content of hot dogs can clog up the vaginal and penile arteries, making this the least romantic handheld treat around.

‘All processed foods are a no for libido. Hot dogs are a very processed food in an overly processed bun that provides very little nutrition. Think about how you feel eating something like this.

‘You may feel sluggish and low in energy – not good for feeling sexy,’ Ms Baukis commented.

Peppermint

The menthol in peppermint has been shown to reduce testosterone levels, sending your sex drive plummeting. And while bad breath is a turn off, definitely do not chew gum as chewing brings more air into your system, making you prone to burp.

Ms Baukis said: ‘One of the most well-known herbs, it’s great for the digestive system, but it has negative repercussions on the libido, so avoid.’

Tonic Water

This often contains quinine which is used as a flavouring agent in tonic water and some other beverages.

‘Quinine has been used as an anti-malarial agent, but it’s been linked to a decrease in sexual function, so avoid before sex,’ Ms Bauskis said.

French fries

Again an overly processed food, that has a very high glycaemic index, meaning that this food releases its energy very quickly into our systems

‘You may feel initially good on eating them, but pretty soon after, your energy levels will quickly slump, leaving you feeling low,’ the nutritionist said.

‘Plus you may not feel well if they’ve been cooked in bad quality oil, which may cause you to feel sluggish and even indigestion – all libido killers!

Red meat

It depends how you feel individually after eating meat. For some, it will energise them, providing them with iron, which will increase oxygenation throughout the body.

For some people red meat itself may make them feel more ‘animal’.

For others, if they don’t have good digestive function, or ‘fire’, then red meat may sit heavily in them, making them feel lethargic. So it depends on the individual.

Tofu

Tofu and soya products contain phytoestrogens, and eaten in excess, soy can decrease testosterone levels, so steer clear of tofu to keep your sexual desire high. Canned food

Processed food, suspended in time, there for the long haul, but providing little nutritional value, plus energetically ‘dead’ food. This definitely won’t increase your vitality, nor your sex life! Red wine

In moderation red wine may increase blood flow, whilst relaxing you and lowering your inhibitions. But only have it in small amounts, as you don’t want to overdo it! Oatmeal

May be good for you by helping to lower stress levels, and this is a roundabout way may increase libido, but aside from keeping you full energy-wise, oatmeal won’t directly increase your libido. Plus the high fiber content can lead to gassy feelings. Energy drinks

These are often full of sugar and nasties such as artificial colours and flavours. They may give you an instant energy lift, which may increase endurance and stamina, but this may be short-lived. Broccoli

While it can produce gas, broccoli is a wonderful vegetable that helps the body to naturally detoxify.

Ms Bauskis said: ‘Broccoli is rich in phytochemicals such as Sulforaphane and Indole-3-Carbinol which may help to decrease excess oestrogen in the body.

‘Eating plenty of broccoli may have a positive effect on prostate health and may help prevent heart disease. A great food to eat to improve your hormonal health overall.’