Health workers strike: NGO threatens contempt, says Health Minister not main issue

A non- governmental organisations, the incorporated Trustees of Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International has threatened to file contempt proceeding against the President of the joint Health Sector Union ( JOHESU) Mr. Josiah Biobelemoye, if he failed to call off the nationwide strike.

The foundation had on Thursday secured a Court order directing (JOHESU) to call off the one month old industrial action and return to work within 24 hours.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Execute Director of the Foundation, Okere Kingdom Nnamdi called on President Muhammadu Buhari to proscribe JUHESU in exercise of his power under the Trade Dispute (Essential service ) Act as an illegal association.

“Under section 7 of the ACT. Health workers are classified under essential services . If at the close of work today 18th of May 2018, one month after the strike commence JUHESU fails to call off the strike as ordered by Court ,we shall commence contempt proceeding on Monday 21 May 2018 against the president and the entire executives of JUHESU.”

The NGO further stated that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is not the main issue over the ongoing strike, saying that the health workers should be honest in their demands.

In the interim order the foundation obtained on Thursday the National Industrial Court (NIC) ordered members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), who are on an indefinite strike over non implementation of agreement to return to work nationwide within 24 hours.

The President of the NIC, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, gave the order after listening to the submissions of Okere Nnamdi who argued an ex-parte motion filed by a Non-Governmental Organisation challenging the industrial action that had paralysed government hospitals.

The Foundation in the motion had prayed the court to order the workers to resume work and go back to negotiation table.

Justice Adejumo in his ruling also ordered the minister of health, minister of labour and employment and others who are connected with the matter to immediately set up a committee to address issues raised by the health workers.

The judge further ordered the parties to ensure that they arrive at an acceptable and amicable solution in the interest of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the strike action.

The Court directed the president and vice-president of JOHESU, should attend the negotiation meetings where negotiations should take into consideration the provisions of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Act.