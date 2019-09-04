A health worker, Matthew Ganpen, 45, who allegedly impersonated a police man and extorted N47, 000 from a trader on Wednesday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos state.

The police charged Ganpen, a staff of Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun state with a two –count charge of impersonation and obtaining money by false pretences.

Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 30, at noon, opposite Oando Filing Station, Ashipa Seme border, Lagos.

Nkem alleged that the defendant paraded himself as a police officer attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and obtained N47, 000 from the complainant, Jacob Ojugbele, knowing same to be false.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 77 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2011.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and thereafter, adjourned the case until October 14 for hearing.