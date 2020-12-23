Health sector needs major reforms, SGF admits — Daily Times Nigeria

By Rotimi Fdaeyi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said that the health sector would require major reforms and must be pro-active.

Speaking on Tuesday while submitting the PTF COVID-19 End-of-Year report to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Mustapha said that there was need to urgently establish a dedicated fund to address all pandemics and outbreaks.

Pointing out the challenges and lessons learnt during the work of the task force, the SGF explained that these include the immense benefits derivable from multi-sectoral collaboration to address issues and effective communication with Nigerians.

He also said under emergency conditions, well rounded consideration should be given to all sectors while economic sustainability, recovery and preservation of lives and livelihood remain critical at all times.

The SGF also noted that structured data collection, analysis and retrieval remain critical for effective governance while the phenomenon of evacuation of citizens from all over the world should become a significant policy issue for government; Mustapha also said across board several public sector rules, practices, systems and some statutes require review/revision to effectively respond to extreme emergency situations, stressing that there was also the significance of building on the synergy established with the private sector, the National Assembly and the sub-national entities.

“The operations of the PTF have been driven through out the initial six months and the extended three months mandate, by a multi-sectoral process which facilitated expansive and indepth consideration of issues as well as speedy decision making.

The process enjoyed the overwhelming support of the partners from the private sector and the international community.

“Through these partners, Nigeria was able to put in place critical infrastructure nationwide, procure scarce medical equipment, test kits, and personal protective materials, etc.

The PTF was also able to deliver palliatives to Nigerians in the various States.

For transparency, two web portals sponsored by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the UNDP were opened for the tracking of resources mobilized from all sources.

Similarly, a national register of resources mobilized has been created and remains under constant updating”, he said.