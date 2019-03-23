Health Benefits of Pineapple

Mutiat Alli



Pineapple, with the botanical name Ananas Comosus is a tropical plant with an edible multiunit consisting of vitamins and minerals such as Thiamine, Niacine, Choline, Vitamin C, Calcium, Manganese, Magnesium, Zinc, Sodium, Potassium and others.

It is the most economically significant plant in the Bromeliaceous family. Pineapples can be consumed fresh, cooked, juiced or preserved. They are found in a wide array of cuisines.

Pineapples also contain bromelain, fibre, sugar and water which are essential for human growth and development.

Spiny on the outside, sweet on the inside, pineapples are one fantastic fruit. Below are some of the health benefits of pineapple:

Great source of vitamins and minerals



Pineapple is a good source of vitamins and minerals. A cup of pineapple juice provides 132% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 76% for manganese which is an essential trace mineral usually found in high amounts in vegetables, fruit, whole grains and legumes.

Pineapple also contains copper, a mineral that is critical for being a cofactor in the production of red blood cells.

Improves Immunity

The immune system functions to protect the body from diseases, fight off harmful microorganisms and repair body damage.

Research has also revealed that eating pineapple or taking a bromelain supplement may shorten the duration of infections, reduce inflammation, prevent the formation of blood clots and stimulate immune Reponses especially in children.

Lowers the risk of cancer



Cancer is one of the main causes of death and disability globally. Mainly characterized by uncontrollable cell growth, it invades and harms the surrounding tissues.

Various test-tube studies have shown that bromelain may prevent the growth of cancer cells and as well lead them to cell death.

Facilitates wound healing



The human body has the ability to repair itself after injury but the process may be slowed down by various factors ranging from diabetes to old age.

Bromelain in pineapple and fresh pineapple juice can be used to enhance wound healing by reducing inflammation and accelerating recovery. Also, a bromelain-based lotion has been shown to enhance the healing of skin burns in humans.

Strengthens Bones



Pineapple is beneficial for helping you to stand tall and be strong. Even though pineapple does not contain a large amount of calcium, it is loaded with a notable amount of manganese.

Manganese is a mineral the body needs to build bones and connective tissues as well as their growth and repair.

Improves Eye Health



Eye vision is one of the most important senses for humans, second only to the nose. It is our dominant sense since we collect most of our information through visual perception.

If you want to keep your eyes healthy, make sure you take pineapple regularly because it is directly associated with boosting eye health and preventing age-related deficiencies and it also contains beta-carotene, a powerful Antioxidant.