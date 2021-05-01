Health benefits of garden eggs

Unknown to most people, garden egg is one of the greatest foods, in terms of health benefits, for weight loss, pregnant women and people suffering from high blood pressure.

Promotes weight loss

Eating of the eggplant, especially the greenish type, is beneficial in weight reduction because it contains low carbohydrates and calories essential for weight management.

Overweight individuals who want to lose weight or those who wish to retain their normal body weight can add eggplant to their diet as well.

Rich in antioxidants

Anthocyanins, nasunin and flavonoids are important and powerful phytonutrients and antioxidants in eggplants that help to protect the body system and add many health-promoting benefits to the human body.

Anthocyanins are responsible for the deep purple color of eggplants and also helps in preventing the development of cancer as well as other diseases that result in bacteria.

Anthocyanins found in eggplants possess antioxidant properties that are responsible for protecting the whole body system.

Rich in Vitamin B

Garden egg is a natural source of vitamin B’s such as thiamin, niacin, B6 and pantothenic acid that helps the body in the proper use of fat and protein; and also contributes to the nervous system positively.

It helps in brain development and also helps in making sure that the immune and nervous system works properly.

Promotes healthy bone

They contain a good amount of potent minerals such as folate, manganese, vitamin K, magnesium, vitamin C and copper that help in bone strengthening and general bone health.

Consuming eggplant regularly is highly beneficial in preventing the risk of bone degradation and osteoporosis. Garden egg also contains some amount of iron and calcium aids in reducing the chance of osteoporosis, thereby keeping your bones strong and healthy.

Helps in digestion

Garden eggs are fibrous fruits that help in proper food digestion and control of bowel movement. Due to this fiber content in the fruit, they reduce constipation and improve digestion.

Garden eggs are believed to be one of the greatest sources of dietary fiber which is an essential element in any balanced diet.

Good for pregnant women

These fruits are packed with minerals, vitamins and other nutritional properties that play a key role during pregnancy.

The properties in garden egg help both pregnant women and unborn children for healthy situational conditions.

Garden eggs are also rich in folic acid which is beneficial to pregnant women. Folic acid protects infants from neural tube defects that do occur.