Health benefits of drinking water

The benefits of drinking water is fairly obvious. One cannot simply couldn’t survive without water. This should be enough to encourage you to stay hydrated. Of course, it’s also interesting to discover how good water fuels so many of the processes that get to the body through the day. Many health experts has revealed that water makes up around 60% of your body. Pretty much all of it is used to keep the body functioning on a daily basis.According to Dr. Liam Adams, maintaining that 60% balance is important for one’s health. He said that the body has a variety of creative ways to lose water, such as sweating, going to the toilet and even breathing. “Drinking water is how you replace your stores. “Water also Helps digestion. One of the most notorious consequences of not getting enough water is constipation. Much like the cartilage conundrum, if your body is dehydrated, your digestive system is one of the areas that has to sacrifice its fluid levels for the greater good. “Your gut absorbs water from your poo, causing (for want of a better phrase) an uncomfortable backlog. This will only be dislodged by re-hydrating as soon as possible to smooth the digestion journey and returning bowel movements to normal” For her part, Abuja based nurse with Asokoro General hospital, Mrs. Agi Ajuma who also shared her views said that water help the blood to circulate well. According to her, over half of the blood consists of a substance called plasma that carries blood cells around the human body to where they’re needed as well as helps maintain a healthy blood pressure and keeps your body temperature under control. She said, “Without enough water, your blood will become thicker and more concentrated. This means your heart has to work that little bit harder to pump it around your body.“Keeps your joints moving. Whenever your joints feel a bit stiff or achy, ask yourself if you’re drinking enough water.“They’re surrounded by cartilage that allows each bone to move freely alongside the others. It can be up to 85% water, which helps to create the spongy texture your joints need to avoid grating and rubbing together.“When you’re dehydrated, your body draws as much water as it can towards the organs needed to keep you alive. Sadly for your cartilage, it doesn’t fall into this category, so it has to surrender its water.“This lost moisture creates friction between bones, which explains why they might feel a little creaky until you’ve topped up your fluids.Dehydration has a terrible impact on your muscles. Without water, they can’t contract properly and you won’t be able to perform to the level you’d like, while your muscles will struggle to repair themselves after a workout.“You also need to bear in mind that exercise causes you to lose water through sweat. This means you’ll need to rehydrate regularly in order to keep your muscles working, regulate your body temperature and get your blood circulating as it should.“Exercise is also mentally harder if you don’t stay hydrated, so your bottle of water will be your best friend when the going gets tough. “You do need to be aware that when you sweat, you’re losing nutrients as well as water. If you’re exercising very intensively for a long time, such as a marathon, drinking only water may mean the nutrient levels in your blood become too diluted. This can lead to a potentially dangerous condition known as hyponatraemia.For this sort of exercise, consider a sports drink instead to ensure you’re replenishing your electrolytes as well as your fluids”. Also, pharmacists Emeka Ukariwe said that water is necessary to the body hence it affects focus and concentration. According to him, the brain needs water as much as any other organ adding that dehydration can cause the brain cells to shrink slightly, leaving it less effective than it would normally be.This he said translates to difficulty concentrating, and taking a little longer to solve problems that you could normally do in ones sleep adding that the extra brain strain can also make the body irritable. “If you feel tired during the day, it’s not necessarily a lack of sleep that’s to blame. Doctors are increasingly finding that many patients who come to them complaining of fatigue are in fact failing to hydrate themselves properly during the day.“While plain water will do this job just fine, many people choose sugary drinks that cause an energy crash later in the day. “You may have heard the claim that drinking water will help you lose weight. Sadly, this isn’t quite accurate. Look at this way. If you have a poor diet, a few glasses of water here and there isn’t going to stop you from piling on the pounds.“What water can do is help you change your eating habits. Drinking water before a meal will fill you up a little and, provided you eat at a moderate pace and allow your brain time to catch up with your stomach, you may eat less as a result. This, in turn, could help you lose some weight”, he added.