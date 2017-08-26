WCQ: Cameroun announce ‘killer’ squad for Nigeria

Cameroon have announced their 23-man squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, with the likes of Christian Bassogog, Vincent Aboubakar and Benjamin Moukandjo all included.

Hugo Broos has named a full strength travelling party with Frank Zambo Anguissa, Georges Bokwé and Toko Ekambi handed a chance to impress. Choupo Moting was recalled back to the team after turning down an invite the squad that won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ajax’s young goalkeeper Andre Onana who was on parade as the Dutch team bowed out of the Europa League on Thursday was shut out.

GOALKEEPERS: Ondoa Fabrice (FC Séville, Spain), Goda Jules (AC Ajaccio, France), Bokwe Georges (Mjondalen, Norway)

DEFENDERS: Ngadeu Michael (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Teikeu Adolphe (FC Sochaux, France ), Mabouka Ernest (Maccabi, Israel), Castelleto Jean Charles (Brest, France), Leuko Serge (CD Lugo, Spain), Fai Collins (Standard de Liège, Belgium), Banana Yaya (Panionios, Greece), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA) MIDFIELDERS: Djoum Giles (FC Hearts, Scotland), Mandjeck Georges (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic), Siani Sebastien (KV Oostende, Belgium) Franck Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France)