Vice President Prof Osibanjo Arrives Akure for National Council on Niger Delta meeting

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived Ondo state for the 2nd National Council on Niger Delta meeting.

At the airport and venue of the meeting there was tight security provided by the police, Army, Civil Defence Corps and road marshals among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo would deliver the keynote address at the event and later meet with communities of riverside areas of Ondo state.

Vice President Osinbajo was accompanied by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, and was received on arrival by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the airport.

On the vice presidents entourage were the Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Prof Claudius Daramola, and Sen. Victor Udoma, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission.

Others also present at the airport to receive the vice president were the Speaker, Ondo state House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyeloogun, Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde and other top government officials.