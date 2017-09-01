Users of substandard phones risk cancer -NCC

…as fake phones disrupt network services

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians against the using substandard phones.

The telecoms’ regulator said such phones have been linked to cancer diseases suffered by some Nigerians.

The NCC disclosed this in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, South west Nigeria, at a sensitisation and enlightenment programme for phone sellers at the Fayose Market in the state capital.

Against this backdrop, the commission also warned that it would soon begin clamping down on sellers of unapproved phones across the country.

An official of the Commission, Kunle Olorunfare, who addressed the traders at the workshop organised by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the NCC, also identified unapproved phones as a major cause of network interruptions, which he said also have negative implications on the health of users.

Olorundare lamented that fake phones had “taken over the markets; and were causing colossal damage to network services and health of users.”

He warned that sellers of unapproved ICT products were running foul of the NCC Act; and could face prosecution or seizure of their wares if they did not stop selling such products.

He said that he had a list of all ICT products approved for sale and use in Nigeria, while admonishing the phone sellers to ensure the phones they purchase from manufacturers and dealers were approved by the NCC.

However, Mr. Ekisola Oladosu, who represented the Head, Zonal Operations of NCC, in his remarks, decried the proliferation of substandard phones and other ICT products in the country, assuring that NCC would “do all within its powers to check the situation.”

The Zonal Controller, NCC Ibadan Zonal Office, Mr. Olubunmi Bamijoko said the sales of unapproved phones, which are smuggled or imported into the country, negatively affect operator’s network and service delivery.

According to him, NCC was poised to ensure the eradication of unapproved phones through adequate enlightenment, coupled with enforcement actions on sellers.

Responding on behalf of participants, the President, Fayose Market Traders’ Association, Mr. Kehinde Badmus commended the NCC for the enlightenment seminar and pledged that the Association’s members would cooperate with the commission to achieve its positive goals.

Badmus called for NCC assistance in facilitating proximate approved phone dealer centres within or around Ekiti state for easier access to approved products, and also for the commission to prevail on mobile service providers to establish communication masts at locations where such were not available.