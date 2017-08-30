What South-east Governors and Nnamdi Kanu reached over Biafra agitation

The South-east governors Wednesday said dialogue and not confrontation was the only panacea needed to solve the agitation by the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB.

Earlier today, Wednesday, the governors had a meeting with the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Government House, Enugu.

According to report, the governors told the IPOB leader that the group’s demands ‘must not be absolute,’promising to engage the entire leadership of IPOB in further dialogue to address their demands.

The meeting, which commenced at about 2 p.m. and ended by 4.30 p.m had Kanu who arrived Enugu Government House in company of a constitutional lawyer, Ben Nwabueze, who is also the leader of Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, and Eliot Uko, deputy secretary of ILT, around 1.30 p.m.

The Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi; Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Anambra Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, were present at the meeting.

The Imo and Abia governors, Rochas Okorocha and Okezie Ikpeazu, were said to have travelled outside the county.

Umahi, who read the communiqué after the meeting, according to Premium Times’ report, spoke on the outcome.

“The meeting agreed that these demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather the South-east Governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue with a view to quickening the resolutions of all issues amicably,” Mr Umahi said briefly.

The meeting with the IPOB leader may not be unconnected with the recent move by the federal government to re-arrest him on alleged violations of his bail condition.

Kanu who in a recent reaction dared the federal government to arrest him is currently on bail after being charged with alleged treasonable offences.

Kanu is currently agitating for a sovereign state of Biafra.