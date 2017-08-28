Police: Sen Misau is a deserter, forged documents to contest

Says records indicate MisauiIs still a serving police officer

The Nigeria Police has descended on a serving Senator Isa Hamman Misau, representing Bauchi Central), alleging that he absconded from service and forged documents to contest the last Senatorial election in his state.

The Police made the allegation against Misau, while reacting to his own earlier allegations against the Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris on embezzlement of Police funds running into several billions of naira.

Senator Misau had also alleged that the IG has been collecting monthly allocations to the Police totaling N10 billion, while also collecting bribes from officers to get posted to states considered as juicy.

The Police, however said Misau remains on its wanted list for absconding while on duty and hence, is deemed to still be in service. It said the Senator committed a criminal act by forging documents to contest the Senatorial seat of the Bauchi Central under the All Progressives Congress (APC), an indication that he was not qualified to be in the Senate in the first instance. The Police said Misau dubiously absconded and deserted the Nigeria Police Force on 24th September, 2010, when he was redeployed to the Niger State Command; but failed refused to report for duty as directed.

It said that consequent upon which he was queried in line with the Public Service Rules Sections 030301(b)(g)(m)&(o) and 030402(a)(b)(c)(e)&(w).

The Police, in a statement signed by the Force Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh O. Moshood said the authorities had issued queries to Senator Misau, who was to face a disciplinary process on refusal to proceed on Junior Command Course(JCC) 49/2008, at the Staff College, Jos, between 5th January, 2009 and 19th June, 2009.

The Police said its record still indicate that the Senator still exists on its Staff List as AP. No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman on posting to Niger State Police Command on the 24th September, 2010.

Misau at a press briefing in Abuja, last week, alleged that the IGP had collected roughly N120billion as payment for special security services rendered by the Police to corporate bodies, oil firms high placed citizens in the land etc, on yearly basis without spending a dime out of it for more than 50,000 personnel involved and the Police as a body.

He also alleged that the Police, under IGP Idris has been a cesspool of corruption, nepotism, indiscipline, favouritism and lowest level of morale that must not be allowed to continue in the interest of the ongoing anti-corruption war; and there was urgent need to stem the tide of increasing rate of crime and criminality in the country.

He told the media, “The IGP, based on available records and series of petitions and reports from insiders, has no capacity to run the police.

He said from investigations, the IGP has been collecting the sum of N10bn on monthly basis as money for special security provided by men of the force to corporate bodies and highly placed individuals including criminals, running to N120bn on year basis without any reflection in Police annual budgets or internally generated revenue.

“On nepotism, the IGP is scoring high mark by making almost half of the mobile commanders in the country, people of his Nupe extraction and on favouritism, appointing CP Moses Jitoboh an officer who had been out of field of operational service to that of political service for close to 20 years, as Adamawa State Police Commissioners.”

But the Police, in a swift reaction, said, “The Force’s attention was drawn to the publications in the media attributed to the Senator captioned: “Senator accuses IG of cornering N10bn monthly IGR, taking bribe to post CPs to juicy states.”

The misleading, misrepresentation of facts and concocted allegations by the Senator against the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force are unfounded fallacies aimed at casting aspersions on the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure law and order and protection of lives and property across the country.

“The retirement letter presented to the Journalists by DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman is suspiciously forged and dubiously obtained.

The letter which was dated 5th March, 2014, a period of more than Four (4) years after AP No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman (Senator Isah Hamman Misau) deserted the Force is now being investigated by the Force. (ii) It is on record for the public and the media to verify that, as AP No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman was being wanted as a deserter, he contested and lost the Bauchi Central Senatorial Election in 2011 General Elections under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), at the age of Thirty Seven (37).

One Bappa Aliyu Misau contested against him under Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) Political Party; other contestants with him were Mohammed A. Mohammed (ANPP), Ibrahim Mohammed (Labour Party), Alh. Dansallah I. Ningi (MPPP), Ahmed Abdul Ningi (PDP) winner. (iii) AP. No 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman absconded from duty and deserted the Force on the 24th September, 2010 but contested the Bauchi Central Senatorial Election in 2011 General Elections under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and got suspected forged retirement letter dated 5th March, 2014, this means that for four (4) years, he is still a Police Officer which made it a criminal act for him to contest election as a Police Officer in service and this is another fraud the Police is investigating against him.

Olufemi Samuel, Abuja