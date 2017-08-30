Police commissioner confirms abduction of 11 passengers in Rivers

As insecurity rages on in Rivers State, the state police command has confirmed the kidnap on Monday night of eleven passengers travelling from Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, at the Ndele Elele-Alumini on the East-West Road by unknown gunmen.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, who confirmed the kidnap of the passengers in the Ahoada-bound vehicle said the bus left Rumuokoro last night to Ahoada when the incident occurred.

He said that the police gathered that three of the passengers dropped at Ndele while five of them escaped during the

process of the kidnap.

The Commissioner said that his men were seriously combing the bushes around the area to ensure prompt release of the passengers of the 18-seater vehicle and assured the public that police men were constantly patrolling the East-West Road to ensure the safety of motorists and commuters on the road.

He stated: “We are working on it and our men are combing the bush. I can assure you they will be arrested in no time and what I want members of the public to know is that we have an open door policy. If there is anything, I can be reached on my number. If people want to see me in my office, it is open for them. I’m here for them. I’m working for them at 24 hours so they should come forward to share information with us.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers police commissioner on Monday confirmed the arrest of a notorious gang of criminals who kidnapped and ate their victims. Also at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the commissioner, Monday, said that the suspects were arrested while preparing pepper soup with the human parts of their victim.

“Similarly the command in continuation of our onslaught against kidnapping arrested one Peter Roland, a member of a notorious gang that kidnapped Pastor Opara from Edoha in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State on August 15, 2017. He was kidnapped, killed, beheaded, and his liver and intestine were used for pepper soup and plantain porridge. The suspects were arrested while preparing the meal,” he said.

AMAKA AGBU PORTHARCOURT