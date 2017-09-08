Nigeria to split if not restructured – Fani-Kayode warns (Video)

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has called for the creation of Oduduwa Republic federal government does not restructureNigeria.

Theformer minister made the statement Thursday, September 7, at a gathering of Yoruba leaders, converged at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamashingba, Ibadan, Oyo state capital to discuss the position of the Yoruba people in the ongoing call for restructuring.

Fani-Kayode, speaking at the occasion said the Yoruba people had been treated as second class citizens in the country and described such treatment as unacceptable.

In a video footage by Sahara Reporters, the former minister advocated for the restructuring of Nigeria according to regions by devolving power from the centre. He said 90% of Yoruba people support the restructuring of the country. Fani-Kayode however, expressed the fears that the nation might split if those from a particular part of the country continue to reject restructuring.

He said anyone who truly believes in the unity of Nigeria will support restructuring because, without it, the country will break.

The former minister said Nigeria was not a federation but a unitary state with a federal outlook.

Watch Fani-Kayode commenting on restructuring below: