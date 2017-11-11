IPOB members hold rally in Anambra, makes fresh call on Ndigbo to boycott guber election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised fresh call on Ndigbo to totally boycott the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 18, this year.

In a statement issued by the Media/National Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful which was made available to the media in Enugu on Friday, Nov, 10, the Separatists urged the South-easterners to make contact with their relations within and outside the country with a view to making the boycott of the poll a success.

Also, members of the group were reported Friday, marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state, also calling for same purpose.

See video below:

The statement reads in parts: “It is imperative for all, especially those residing outside the borders of Biafraland, to make contact with their respective families at home, to convey the reason why every Biafran must boycott all future Nigerian elections, including this upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial scheduled for the 18th of November 2017 which is next week Saturday.

“It is also very critical to inform every Biafran, be you IPOB family member, businessman, farmer, artisan, driver, teacher, doctor, Okada/Tricycle Union, civil servant, trader, market leader, LUBAN, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), NILODAS, fisherman, market men and women, including politicians who believe in freedom and liberty of a free independent State of Biafra, to boycott this Anambra State election.

“The successful boycott of this coming election will convey in unequivocal terms, our never say die determination and resolve to restore Biafra at all cost. This Anambra election boycott will give our agitation unprecedented global momentum that would move world leaders to accept the inevitable democratic and peaceful break-up of Nigeria.

“They will be morally bound to consider a possible date for Biafra referendum for independence without delay. A vote in Anambra elections will mean electing into office the same people who over the years have been responsible for the death, pain, misery, agony and suffering of our people. We would have only succeeded in renewing our suffering for another four years.

“We IPOB recognise the suffering of other ethnic groups all over Nigeria and would genuinely wish their humiliation and difficulties to be brought to an end. We want every ethnic group in Nigeria to be free from the bondage of colonial amalgamation imposed on everybody. Therefore, it would be desirable for those championing for true change to embrace this act of civil disobedience championed by IPOB to liberate all oppressed people in Nigeria.

“If every component part of Nigeria were to adopt total election boycott, power will return to the people and things will change for the better for evwrybody. As long as we keep voting the same band of criminals into political positions every four years, things will never change because they are taking it for granted.

“They know that no matter how poorly they treat us, once every four years we return them to power with the help of INEC. Suffering, hardship, poverty, suicide and hopelessness will continue to be on the rise unless we take our destiny on our hands and this election boycott is a golden opportunity to send a clear unmistakable message to the corrupt establishment that things can no longer go on this way.

“The power to force a change through is in our own hands. If you vote, you have handed over that power to INEC to declare whoever they want as the winner. Voting under the present corrupt electoral system in Nigeria superintended by INEC is willful slavery. The same criminals will continue to emerge to inflict more misery upon the majority.

“We the people of Biafra have therefore decided to prove to the entire world that we desperately need liberty and freedom through the instrumentality of civil disobedience beginning with election boycott in Anambra State come Saturday next week.

“The whole world is watching to see if we can match our determination with tangible, measurable outcome. Everywhere around the world today people are writing and commenting on the Biafra/IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu phenomenon, including the upcoming election boycott in Anambra State. This is despite the concerted effort of the Buhari regime to cajole, bribe and intimidate international media houses not to cover Biafra related issues on mainstream media platforms.

“We IPOB expect nothing short of total boycott and paralysis of Anambra State on election day next week, in line with our legendary discipline and obedience to command. We advise everyone to stay indoors on that particular day because Nigerian soldiers will kill as many people as possible out of frustration and anger as they always do whenever Aso Rock loses any moral argument.

“Other ethnic groups in Nigeria must understand that IPOB under the visionary leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not pushing for an independent Biafra state to spite any tribe or group of persons but rather to provide a chance for decent living, under liberty and freedom, for Biafran generations unborn. We cannot in all honesty continue to tolerate this life of mediocrity and miserable existence we are forced to endure in this Luggardian contraption. I

“It will be tantamount to abdication of responsibility to posterity should we in this present generation, fold our hands and hope that the present crop of selfish politicians with their skewed political structure will turn our fortunes around. What goes on in Abuja in the name of modern governance is a pathetic joke than no sane mind should condone. If other ethnic groups cannot see the irredeemable mess Nigeria is in then we Biafrans can and will do everything possible to set our people free.

“IPOB is fully committed towards the restoration of Biafra independence no matter the human and material cost. Biafra must become an independent nation and as a consequence other ethnic groups that presently make up what we know as Nigeria will be liberated too. Only then will a union of free ethnic groups emerge to create a civilised country out of their own volition not brute force.

“What we have today as Nigeria is a British creation not African. It is only morally right for Africans to be allowed to create and most importantly define their own countries of choice. Who knows, one day Biafra as an independent nation may go into a union with other ethnic groups to form a larger country with the consent of their respective peoples. That is how true nation states emerge, not through force of arms. Our freedom for Biafra independence is loading and there is nothing anybody can do to stop it.