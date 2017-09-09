Gov el-Rufai wants Buhari to recontest in 2019, says Alhassan is disloyal

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has disclosed that himself, a group of other governors and ministers whom he described as ‘Buharists’, want President Muhammadu Buhari to recontest during the 2019 presidential election to complete his second term in office.

Governor el-Rufai stated this during an interview with the State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja after he visited Buhari.

He said that he would support the President for second tenure if he (Buhari) decides to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The governor also debunked rumours that he planned to contest as President, saying he and other ‘ Buharists’ are praying for his speedy recovery and are pushing for him to contest and return as President in 2019.

el-Rufal said that all the supporters of the President will queue behind any person Buhari will support in 2019, adding that none of the supporters of the President has indicated interest for now to contest for the presidency in 2019.

The governor, who is the Chairman of APC Committee on Restructuring and Federalism also disclosed that the committee will start public hearing on true federalism from September 18 and that the committee has started receiving memoranda from different segments of the society nationwide.

On the reason for his presence in Villa, he said “I just came to see the President and wish him very happy Sallah in arrears, I wasn’t able to go to Daura. ‎

“Hours of works and interactions, today being Friday I happened to be in town and thought I should come and see him, pray with him and wish him well.”

Reacting to comments by the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, el-Rufai has never been in the Buhari camp neither has she ever believed in President Buhari’s ideology, saying he was not surprised that the minister openly endorsed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The governor said Alhassan was not in Buhari’s camp during the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has never supported the President.

el-Rufai said Buhari ignored reservations expressed by party members when selecting her as a minister.

The governor added that retaining or replacing her “is the prerogative of the President”.

The minister was at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday but did not meet Abba Kyari, chief of staff, whom she had come to see.