‘Why FEC meeting is not holding today’

The Federal Government has said that the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold today due to certain reasons.

Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed who announced the cancellation of the weekly executive meeting, attributed lack of adequate time for ministers to prepare documents for the meeting and the Eid-el-Kabir holidays as some of the reasons the meeting could not hold.

President Muhammadu Buhari has only presided over one FEC meeting since August 19 when he returned to the country after a 103-day medical vacation in London.

Penultimate week, he had, in place of the meeting, received the reports on the probe of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal and the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Olushola Oke.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has defended the cancelation of the meeting, saying that “no law states the meeting must hold weekly.”

He also said that, “There is no law that says the federal executive council meeting should hold every week. There is no law that says it must be weekly. Under a past administration, it used to hold once every two weeks.”

“So, there is no law that says it should hold every Wednesday. It depends on what you have on the agenda to discuss. The president is the chairman of that meeting. So, he has the discretion to hold or not to hold (the meeting).”