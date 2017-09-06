SSANU, NASU, join ASUU in total shutdown of university system

All the major non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian public universities have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike from next Monday, September 11.

The Joint Action Committee, JAC, of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU; and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, announced the strike at a press conference in Abuja today.

The chairman of JAC who is also the President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, explained reasons for their decision, and said that the nationwide strike would be total and comprehensive.

“During the strike, there shall be no provision of services, no matter how skeletal. Concessions shall not be granted while all our members are to stay at home till further notice, unless as directed by JAC through their respective presidents,” Ugwoke said.

The unions’ basic grouse is government’s inability to implement the 2009 agreement it reached with all the unions in the universities, among others.

ASUU which has been on strike in the last three weeks is scheduled to meet with the federal government on Thursday, September 7, 2017