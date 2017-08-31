Diezani cuts down taste, stays in rented London flat amid £11m asset forfeiture woes

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum resources has decided to cut down her taste following the order by Nigerian courts forcing her to permanently forfeits assets worth £11 million to the Federal Government.

The multi-million dollar jewelry and multi-million dollar houses reportedly owned by the former minister are fading into history as she comes to terms with the new realities of her life.

According to TheCable, with her UK property worth over £11 million now treated as “proceed of crime” and subject to forfeiture, she has had to “step down” her taste, living in a rented apartment in the same London building housing the $2.8 million property allegedly bought for her by Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, her business associates.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen accounts linked to the former minister, including those belonging to family members and known associates. This makes it virtually impossible for her to access money from any source and she is now living off the goodwill of those who still remember her.

Nigerian courts have already forced Alison-Madueke to forfeit her property at Banana Island, Lagos. It reportedly has 24 apartments, 18 flats and six penthouses valued at $37.5 million.

She was also recently forced to forfeit about N7.6 billion “hidden” in a Nigerian bank, in addition to the temporary forfeiture of property worth $21,392,224 across Nigeria.

Alison-Madueke is expected to report to the Charring Cross Police Station close to Trafalgar Square on September 20 as part of the conditions of her bail after her arrest by the British National Crime Agency in 2015.

Below are photos of the property listed against her name by the US justice department in the asset forfeiture case, taken by REMI SULOLA, reporter with TheCable who visited London.

£2,800,000 Property at Marylebone Road

THE £3,250,000 property at Buckinghamshire

£1,730,000 Property at 39 Chester Close North

£3,750,000 Property at Prince Albert Road