Diezani: 46 days after, FG yet to file appearance in $144m forfeiture suit

•Risks losing entire money in US court

• Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s N7.6bn

• Charley Boy group demands her extradition

Forty-six days after the United States Justice Department filed a $144 million forfeiture lawsuit to recover properties bought by Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, associates of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, the Federal Government is yet to file appearance alongside the US government to recover the proceeds of crime.

A source close to the matter also confided in The Daily Times that, ” If nothing is done by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Federal Government may stand the risk of losing the entire $144 million the same way a similar suit, ‘Halliburton scandal’, was left unattended to and the country lost about $700m that were recovered from Halliburton and some persons connected with the crime.”

The source, who spoke in confidence, said: “Please note that the civil suit filed by the US is targeted at forfeiture of M/Y Galactica star, a 65-meter motor yacht worth $80 million and $50 million Manhattan penthouse acquired by Diezani’s associates through suspected proceeds of crimes. The money belongs to this country and we have to do something fast before it is too late.

“You will recall that the US government initiated the legal process, while the Federal Government has not taken any step to partner with the US government so as to recover the money.”

The Daily Times further gathered that the forfeiture suit in the US court is progressing since there is no room for delay tactics or technical issues in the US judicial system.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, had told The Daily Times during an exclusive interview recently that the country must take urgent steps to file third party appearance in the $144m forfeiture suit by the US in order to protect the interest of the country.

Oladele had argued that since the alleged illicit proceeds used in the acquisition of the mind boggling property was derived from crimes committed against Nigerians, it was important for Nigeria to file appearance as co-plaintiffs in the said $144m forfeiture suit since Nigeria is the source and victim of the crime.

Oladele further stated that should the AGF fail to take urgent steps to join as interested third party in the suit, the $144 million will go the same way with other Nigeria’s monies currently stuck in various countries abroad.

When contacted over the matter, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the AGF, Comrade Salihu Othman Isah, said that he could not comment on the issue as he has not been briefed.

He said: “I don’t know anything about the matter. As you all know, it is a very sensitive matter so it will not be proper for me to comment on it.

“Until I am fully briefed on the issue, I can’t comment on it for now”.

The Daily Times recalls that the US government had on July 15, 2017 filed a civil lawsuit before the Federal Court in Houston.

The US had alleged that the two Nigerian businessmen conspired with others to pay bribes to Diezani, who oversaw Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The US further claimed that in return, Diezani steered lucrative contracts with a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to companies owned by the two businessmen, Kolawole Akanni Aluko and Olajide Omokore.

Despite being unqualified and in some instances and failing entirely to perform services under the contracts, these companies received more than $1.5 billion in revenues through the sale of crude oil, the lawsuit said.

The Justice Department said that Aluko and Omokore then laundered their illicit revenues through the US and used the money to buy $144 million in assets including the Manhattan condominium and the $80 million yacht, the Galactica Star.

The condominium is located in One57, a skyscraper located near Central Park on a street in Midtown Manhattan that is known as “Billionaire’s Row.”

Acting Assistant Attorney General Blanco said in a statement that the case demonstrated the Justice Department’s commitment to trading and recovering corruption proceeds.

“The United States is not a safe haven for the proceeds of corruption,” he added.

In a related development, a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday directed the permanent forfeiture of N7, 646,700 billion, suspected to belong to Diezani to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had approached the court, seeking the final and permanent forfeiture of the said sum to the government.

In its supporting affidavit, the EFCC averred that consequent upon the investigation carried out on the intelligence reports received by the commission, it discovered that N7,646,700 billion, kept in the accounts of some banks were actually proceeds of unlawful activities held and laundered through Gbenga Olu Komolafe, former Group Managing Director, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC; Prince Haruna Momoh, former Group Managing Director, Petroleum Products Management Company (PPMC); and Umar Farouk Ahmed, Group Managing Director of Nigerian Products Marketing Company (NPMC) on behalf of Deziani.

Justice Chuka Obiozor, (a vacation judge) had on August 7, 2017 ordered the temporary forfeiture of N7, 646,700 billion allegedly hidden in banks by Diezani to the government.

The order granted earlier by Justice Obiozor followed an ex- parte application argued before him by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had in the application alleged that Diezani stashed the money in some banks.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that the Federal Government had since February last year, through an order granted by another judge, Justice Muslim Hassan also of the Federal High Court, recovered part of the huge money stashed in banks across the country by the former minister.

Meanwhile, the “OurMumuDonDo” protesters led by Charles Oputa (popularly known as Charly Boy), have demanded for the extradition Diezani from the United Kingdom over corruption charges.

The protesters on Monday gathered at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, carrying placards with inscriptions like “#Bring Back Diezani Allison-Madueke#” and chanting solidarity songs.

The protesters were guided by the police as they marched peacefully to the commission.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, who is one of the conveners, said that government is not doing enough to bring justice to Diezani.

He said: “We want Diezani and others who have been alleged of corruption to be put on trial. Two years is too long a time, for two years we have been saying that Diezani is corrupt, that she stole so much money, why is she not on trial? Why is the Federal Government not supporting the British government to jail Diezani?

Also speaking at the entrance of the EFCC, Charly Boy stated that the protest is not just for Diezani but against corruption.

“This is not just about Diezani, this is just about the fight against corruption, we now want to give it a new lease of life and we are asking the Federal Government to do the needful.”

Responding, the Secretary to the Commission, Emmanuel Adegboyega Aremo, said that EFCC is doing all within its power to bring Diezani to justice.

He said: “We have MoU with the British government; we have bilateral agreement on how to repatriate alleged citizens that will be followed.

“The Ministry of Justice is taking step, we are taking step. One thing I would let you know is that we are not relenting in our efforts. Right now, all of you are aware of how much we have recovered from Diezani, both properties and monies have been recovered. But I beg for your patience, let’s follow the due process”.

Diezani is currently in the United Kingdom and is facing charges of corruption and abuse of office.

Diezani, who served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been linked to several corruption cases. Some pieces of property she allegedly own have also been seized by the government, but the ex-minister insists that she has no case to answer and that the pieces of property linked to her were not hers.

The Daily Times recalls that Charly Boy and his group had two weeks ago, protested over medical vacation embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari, calling on him to “Return or Resign.”

Francesca Iwambe, Myke Uchendu, Abuja and Peter Fowoyo, Lagos