Controversy trails FG’s appointments in aviation parastatals

Following the appointments of some management workers into various aviation parastatals in the country, some aviation stakeholders have condemned the Federal Government’s action.

Investigation carried out by Daily Times revealed that workers, especially careers civil servants, have described the move as unproductive saying that it does not give room for promotion, especially for deserving employees.

The aviation ministry had, in the past two weeks, announced changes and swapping of positions by appointing people from outside the system to head managerial positions. The it was gathered, has not go down well with those already in the system; and those who are also aspiring to attain the peak of their carriers in the system.

While condemning the action, stakeholders noted that it was done few years ago when former aviation minister, Stella Oduah flooded various parastatals with outsiders in top management positions, which led to protest by aviation workers; and was later rectified by the committee on rightful placement.

“Some deputy general managers especially in Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria,(FAAN) have been on acting capacity for many years without confirmation only to appoint people who don’t know the job from outside to head them without doing anything.

They come in and expect us to do their works for them because they don’t know what to do,” a source who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent.

The source also condemned the the appointment of some general managers in the FAAN in the accounts department when there were equally capable and trusted hands in the system.

However, while reacting to this development, Secretary General, Nigerian Aviation Professionals Association (NAPA), Comrade Abdulrasaq, told Daily Times that the Minister of State for Transport and Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika got it wrong with the appointments made, stressing that the unions in the sector have warned on the consequences of bringing people from outside the system to hold positions in a ‘highly technically regulated industry.’

Saidu said the union will take up the issue with the Presidency to ensure that carrier civil servants get their promotions as at when due; adding that quality of service rendered by agencies have dropped as a result of the improper recruitment.

According to Saidu, the government has killed the system by making the top management heavy with difficulty in paying salaries, adding that all appointments were from grade level 12 and above, which attracted high wage bill.

He said all appointments made will remain null and void, as the unions will take the ministry on the issue to ensure that there was justice in the system.

Saidu, however commended the merging of the some directorates in NAMA and FAAN, which were demerged by the Stella Oduah administration in the ministry in what he called ‘creation of job for the boys.’

