Army moves into Nnamdi Kanu hometown, injuries feared

A little over a day after the Nigerian army said it has commenced the second phase of its Operation Python Dance II in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone, a new video has emerged showing soldiers in armoured tanks, patrol vans and other military gadgetry purportedly enter the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu in Ibeku Umuahia Abia State.

The video seems to show some IPOB supporters trying to put up a resistance as soldiers appear to be using live ammunition to disperse the crowd which had gathered in Kanu’s home. It is understood from sources that several persons may have been injured in the ensuing commotion, including a young man shot in the leg as shown in the video.

More details to follow.