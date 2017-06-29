Anyone residing in Kano is an indigene – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that his administration has abolished the indigeneship status in the state, saying that every resident in Kano is now regarded as indigene of the state.

Ganduje stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking with journalists over recent calls for the restructuring of Nigeria by some All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

The governor was at the secretariat to attend a meeting between members of the party`s National Working Committee (NWC) and the governors elected on its platform which was later rescheduled.

Ganduje, who condemned the ultimatum given to Ndigbo leaving in the northern part of the country by a coalition of northern youth groups to leave the region by October 1, stated that the ultimatum was unnecessary.

According to the governor, his administration is determined to make the state a true example of national integrity and a home to all Nigerians irrespective of cultural affiliations.

He said that the APC as a party would soon come up `with a concrete pronouncement’ on the agitation to restructure the country by some people.

The governor said that his administration would continue to provide training to improve manpower and to better the welfare of the less privileged in the state.

He also said that in spite of the economic situation in the country, his administration had ensured regular payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

Ganduje added that the development was made possible because it was able to reduce the cost of governance by reducing the number of ministries in the state from 19 to 13.

The governor also said that his administration was able to block all avenues through which public funds could be siphoned as well as ensuring an effective tax regime in the state.

He said: “Our goal is to tax the rich so that we can get enough money to improve the lives of the poor in the state.”