At the Eko Hotel’s Convention Centre in Victoria Island in Lagos the 13th edition of the music award popularly called the HEADIES is ongoing.

This year’s HEADIES is tagged ‘The Power Of Dreams’ and the host and hostess are rapper, Remilekun Khalid Shafaru popularly known as Reminisce & TV presenter and actress, Nancy Isime



SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Paul Okoye (Upfront & Personal)



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

Phantom – ‘Ye’ by Burna Boy Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid (WINNER) Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy ft Zlatan





ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

‘About 30’ – Adekunle Gold ‘Outside’ – Burna Boy ‘Moral Instruction’–Falz (WINNER) ‘No Bad Songz’ – Kizz Daniel

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

‘Dangote’(BurnaBoy) – Clarence Peters (WINNER) ‘Available’(Patoranking) – Clarence Peters ‘Ire’(Adekunle Gold) – Aje Films ‘Talk’ (Falz) – Prodigeezy ‘ Jaiye ’(Ladipoe) – 88 Factor

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

GoodGirl LA – ‘Bless me’

Waje – ‘Udue’

Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’ (WINNER)

Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

Falana – ‘Repeat’

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

Funbi – ‘Serenade’

Wurld – ‘Wishes & Butterfly’ (WINNER)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

Crayon

Buju

Barry Jhay (WINNER)

Oxlade

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

Erigga – ‘Motivation’

Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’ (WINNER)

Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

Lyta – ‘Time’

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

Adekunle Gold – Ire

Heal D World – Patoranking

Olanrewaju – Brymo

Uyo Meyo – Teni (WINNER)

Ye – Burna Boy

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

‘Talk’ – Falz (WINNER)

‘We Don’t Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss ft. Olamide

‘Sacrifice’ – Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille (WINNER)

‘Heya’ – Brymo

‘Ire’ – Adekunle Gold

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz (WINNER)

‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ – Show Dem Camp

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

YCEE – ‘Balance’

Boogey – ‘Implode’

Paybac – ‘Implode’

Ghost – ‘Crown’

Tec – ‘Crown’

AQ – ‘Crown’ (WINNER)

BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

‘Like’ – Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

‘One Ticket’ Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

‘Killin’ Dem – Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan (WINNER)

‘Amaka’ – 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

BEST PERFORMER

A non-voting category for the artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed in the year under review with consideration of live performances.

Falz

Tiwa Savage

Brymo

Yemi Alade (WINNER)

Adekunle Gold

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

‘Serenade’ – Funbi

‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

‘Wishes and Butterflies’ – Wurld

‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay ft. Runtown (WINNER)