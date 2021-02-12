Headers clashes: Disappointing response …Ortum — Daily Times Nigeria

Samuel Ortom, the Benue State Governor, described the remarks allegedly attributed to his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, as disappointing, who blamed him for what he called the ‘negative perception of Fulani herders’ when he talked about the country’s current security situation.

In a statement by Terver Akase Ortom, his media officer, he observed that while he does not like to enter the Bauchi State Governor’s problems, he found it surprising that a colleague who took the oath of office, as he did, to uphold and maintain the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, now takes the lead by calling for lawlessness in violating provisions of the same Constitution.

He pointed out that the most surprising part of the speech by Governor Bala Mohammed was where he defended herdsmen for carrying weapons, stating, “They have no choice but to carry AK47 because they are not protected by society and the government.”

Ortom asked what part of the law the Bauchi State Governor quoted to help the free movement of herdsmen with sophisticated weapons across the world. It was the same Governor Mohammed, he recalled, who once said on national television that a Fulani man is a global citizen and therefore does not need a visa to come to Nigeria and that herdsmen belong to the forests.

Ortom asked if his Bauchi State friend and colleague knew anything or two about the horrible actions of herders in parts of the world to justify the emotional defense and rationale he has repeatedly advocated for them.

Therefore, he finds it very unfortunate that those who trust the mandate of the people and should generally uphold honesty and justice have chosen to deceive the government.

He emphasized that politicians ought to be vigilant and retrace their steps that are capable of taking the country to anarchy.