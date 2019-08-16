The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 30-year-old head teacher of a private school in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for allegedly raping a 6-year-old pupil of his school.

The suspect identified as Shedrach Nwekeagu, allegedly started off by inserting a finger into the minor and raping her a week after the first assault. He was however arrested after the victim’s father noticed blood stains on her underwear following a stomach ache complaint.

Stella Nezan, the head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP confirmed the arrest of the headteacher in a statement.

The statement read “Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested 30 years’ old Shedrach Ozoemena Nwekeagu for allegedly raping a 6 years’ old school pupil.

“The suspect, who hails from Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, is the Head Teacher in one of the private schools in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“According to the victim’s father who reported the matter to NAPTIP, he observed that his daughter complained of stomachache and saw bloodstains on her underwear when she came back from school.

Upon enquiry, she informed her parents that the Mr. Shedrach Ozoemena Nwekeagu had inserted his finger into her vagina the previous week, and a week later, he brutally raped her in the classroom after school hours while they waited to be picked up by their parents.

“Some teachers in the school also informed NAPTIP that they had their suspicions about Mr. Shedrach Nwekeagu sexually molesting pupils in the school, but were afraid of speaking out because the suspect is a relative of the proprietress of the School, and they were afraid they would lose their jobs.

“Reacting to the news of the arrest, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, condemned in strong terms, the alleged rape, and assured that the suspect will be thoroughly prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

“She cautioned school proprietors to “ensure they run a background check on the teacher they employ to teach the children, so as to avoid horrible incidents such as this”. She added, “It is quite unfortunate that the teacher who is meant to guide and shield a pupil is the one who ends up molesting the child”.

“The NAPTIP Boss also encouraged members of the public to be vigilant and observe any lewd act being meted towards any child, and not to hesitate in reporting such to NAPTIP for investigations.”