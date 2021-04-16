Hazard allowance: Laboratory Scientists vow to resist terms of agreement

By Ukpono Ukpong

Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), has vowed to resist the terms of agreement reached at the meeting convened by government to address the issue of hazard allowance for health workers.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja at an event to mark the 2021 World Biomedical Laboratory Science, the AMLSN National President, Prof. James Damen, said the Union took the decision after the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, excluded them from the meeting.

He lamented that despite the numerous roles being played by the Laboratory Scientists a lot is yet to be done in giving due attention to their yearning and desire of this professionals.

While noting that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has on different occasions described them as Medical Laboratory Technologist, he stressed that they are Medical Laboratory Scientists.

“Legally, we are Medical Laboratory Scientists and again, he (Sen. Ngige) called a meeting to negotiate for hazard allowances and excluded us from the meeting. This is very unfair, injustice and unacceptable to us.

“In developed countries, hazard allowances are paid based on the risk of exposure of the professionals, while in Nigeria the reverse is the case.

“My association will resist the terms of agreement they arrived at, since we are not party to the negotiation.” He said

Speaking further, he called on government and other relevant stakeholders to show commitment in providing the needed support that will ensure that the laboratory workspace is provided with the needed infrastructure that will bring out the best of the professionals.

He said that if diagnostic infrastructural space will no doubt reduce medical tourism and contribute to the GDP of the country.

“It is heartwarming to know that vaccines have been discovered for the treatment of COVID-19, but Medical Laboratory Scientists have a vital role to play in the production of vaccines.

In fact, medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria in the 60s produced vaccines for smallpox, yellow fever in the WHO accredited Laboratory in Yaba, Lagos.

“Medical Laboratory Scientists should be encouraged to do same on COVID-19 and other viruses.” He said