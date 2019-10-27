Abuja – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that talent, hard work, innovation, integrity and being trustworthy citizens are vital for success.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said that the vice president gave this advice on Saturday in his convocation lecture at the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Baze University, Abuja.

The vice president told the graduands that they would be engaging the realities of life and the business of living by making a living thereafter.

“There are some timeless principles that have worked and continue to work through the years.

“Permit me to share one with you, the principle of trustworthiness or integrity; in my relatively modest experience in business, professional practice and, lately, politics, I have come to realize that trust or trustworthiness is fundamental to the success of practically everything you will do in life.

“In other words, if you can build your reputation in such a manner that you can win the trust of others, your bosses, co-workers, clients, business partners, you will be tremendously successful.

“Trust is the currency of successful business and social interaction. It is more valuable than money because it actually attracts money.’’

Osinbajo said that the story of the phenomenal growth of the university in just about a decade was worth repeating.

He said the institution began with 14 programmes in three Faculties, to 40 programmes in six Faculties, including Basic Medical Sciences, and a Teaching hospital, which was in view.

Osinbajo said that from structures covering a modest 3,000 square meters to 49,000 square meters, from 60 staff members to about 620 and from 17 Students to 1,500, Baze University had indeed recorded remarkable progress.

“While physical and numerical growth have been in leaps and bounds, so has been academic achievement, prolific research and the students of BAZE excelling in the market place and scholarships all over the world.

“But BAZE’s story is also the story of the tenacity, innovativeness, and commitment to education of its founder, visioner and Pro-Chancellor, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who in 2011, at the tender age of 41 years, established this university.

“His hard work and innovation continue to push this place of inquiry and learning to greater heights. I am, of course, especially partial to the University because your vice chancellor is a lawyer and as we all know lawyers make the best administrators!

“But it is to the distinguished scholars and teachers in the faculties of the university to which the growing academic reputation of this university is owed.

“And we cannot take that lightly; it is to you that the awesome responsibility of mediating the thoughts and ideas of this and the coming generations belong; we must applaud your immense successes in the journey so far,’’ he said.

The vice president congratulated the parents, families, guardians and sponsors and loved ones of the graduands. (NAN)