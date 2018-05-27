‘Hand of God’, responsible for Lagos’ achievements– Ambode

…Lagos economy among strongest in Africa, says Adefarasin

Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday attributed the remarkable achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years in all sectors and sections to the ‘hand of God’, saying the feats attained across the state were divinely inspired.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at a Special Thanksgiving Service held at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the third anniversary of his administration, said it was obvious from the upward trajectory of the state that God was involved in the process of thinking, planning and executing policies and programmes for the people, which according to him, had resulted in wonderful accomplishments for the state.

“In two days’ time, we will be three years in the saddle of this major task. There is no other way to celebrate and that is why we are doing this service because we believe strongly that there is no way we would have made the level of progress so far made without some supernatural hands and we want to give God all the thanks.

“No matter how much strategy that you have read in school or how much work you have done in the public service, it is not possible for you to put a plan up, strategise and try to implement and it works.

If it is working back-to-back and consistently, there has to be some other source that is making it work, because you are just one out of several others and why it works for Lagos is the more reason why one has to be very sober and humble to actually know that there is something that is making that to happen and that has to be God,” the governor said.

He said notwithstanding the complexity of managing the massive population of the state, it was evident that Lagos had been hugely prosperous, just as he thanked all those who had helped in managing the state aright in the last three years.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone that has actually been a co-traveler in this journey that we have had in the last three years. It has not been easy but somehow to the glory of God, it is evident that there is huge prosperity in Lagos.

“In all these, the complexity of managing 24 million people, there has to be something else driving it and in all situations, we give glory to God; in all situations, we are grateful that He has given us the opportunity to become a source of joy to the rest of Nigeria because Lagos is like the last hope for the country,” governor Ambode said.

Justifying the need for the service, Ambode said it was important to appreciate the Almighty God and indeed the people of the state for their support which facilitated the achievements, assuring that more infrastructural projects would be implemented in the next one year.

According to him, “We are doing this Church Service to celebrate three years of our administration in office. Just last Friday, we had the same service across all our Mosques in Lagos state.

We are very grateful for the support Lagosians have given us in the last three years and then coincidentally today is Children’s Day, and so it is more or less double celebration and most people must have forgotten also that today is marking the 51st anniversary of Lagos state. This same time last year, we marked the Golden Jubilee of Lagos@50.

“So, for me, the last three years have been very eventful and very fruitful. You can see remarkable progress going on across the length and breadth of Lagos and so we can only do better and then render more services to Lagosians in the next one year,” he said.

In his exhortation, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, commended governor Ambode for the infrastructural strides and progressive development of the state’s economy, saying it was laudable that Lagos’ economy remains one of the strongest in Africa.

“I want to appreciate His Excellency, governor Akinwunmi Ambode, for the tremendous work he has led and inspired across Lagos state both in the public and private sectors and especially with the infrastructural development and the progressive development of our economy that it remains one of the strongest economies in Africa and for that we are truly grateful,” Adefarasin said.

He said there was an oath of God upon the governor’s life to continue in office for another four years beyond 2019, saying more infrastructural strides and development would be witnessed in the state.

“Mr Governor, there is an oath of God upon your life; this seat, you will remain in it for another five years and the excellence and progress that we have seen in the first three years will only increase and abound to the betterment and the strengthening of Lagos institutions, infrastructure and the powerful economy that has been built in three successive administrations,” Adefarasin said.

Speaking on the theme “The Power of an Unstoppable Promise”, the clergyman said God is limitless, infinite and can never be diminished or depleted, adding that when He makes a promise, He would surely deliver it, just as he admonished the people not to be perturbed by the enemies in holding on to God’s promise.