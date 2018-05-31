Hamas bears complete responsibility for attacks from the Gaza Strip

A PRESS STATEMENT FROM ISRAELI EMBASSY, NIGERIA

On the morning of the 29th May, 2018, dozens of mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip on Israeli towns and villages, one of which detonated in a kindergarten.

This is a continuation of Hamas and Islamic Jihad attacks which have included planted explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, attempts to cross the fence border, committed arson and shootings at Israeli security forces.

In response to the mortar fire from Gaza, the IDF has targeted 35 terror objectives in seven sites belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip: military compounds, ammunition storage warehouses, naval targets and terrorist command centers.

Israel views attacks on its residents with severity and will continue to act with determination to save lives and protect the security of its citizens, as any other country would. Hamas bears complete responsibility for attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The events on the Gaza Strip border are not “popular demonstrations” but rather terrorist activity organized by Hamas, with Iranian funding, under the cover of which Hamas attempts to kill Israelis, kidnap soldiers, damage property and infrastructure, and realize its declared goal of eliminating the State of Israel. The absolute majority of those killed in attacks on the fence were Hamas operatives.

Hamas has deteriorated the situation for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and used most of the funds it received for military buildup rather than investing in infrastructure for the public good. Time after time, Hamas had proven that it is willing to sacrifice the welfare of the population in the Gaza Strip in favor of its extremist ideology.

Nadav Goren

Deputy Head of Mission

Embassy of Israel, Nigeria