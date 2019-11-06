.As Group seeks withdrawal of troops from S’East roads, say soldiers dehumanising Ndigbo

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, ordered the Nigerian Army and its Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, to suspend the ongoing Operation Positive Identification by the army.

Justice Rilwanu Aikawa ordered both parties to maintain status quo ante belum pending the determination of a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1939/2019 filed by a human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, wherein he is seeking, among others, an order stopping the operation.

Joined as respondents in the suit as first to third respondents are the COAS, the Army and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, none of the respondents were in court.

Falana informed the judge that the respondents had been served the processes and the proof of service was in the court’s file. This was confirmed by the court.

But a Principal State Counsel from the Ministry of Justice asked the judge to grant an adjournment to enable the Solicitor-General, Mr. Dayo Apata, handle the matter personally and also give the respondents time to harmonise their positions, a position that was not opposed by Falana.

“In view of the agreement between counsels, I hereby order the first and second defendants to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the case,” the judge ruled.

Further proceedings has been adjourned till November 18.

In the suit, Falana argued that the planned nationwide operation which will run from November 1, to December 23, 2019, by which Nigerian citizens would be required to move about with means of identification is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

He argued that the operation violates his right and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

He filed along with the suit an order seeking an interim injunction restraining the three respondents from going on with the plan pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

In a supporting affidavit sworn to by a lawyer in his team, Mr. Taiwo Olawanle, the plaintiff recalled that on October 8, 2019, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed that the Operation Positive Identification, said to be ongoing in the North East theatre of Boko Haram insurgency, would be extended to cover the entire nation.

He said the operation required Nigerian citizens to move about with legitimate means of identification such as the National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ Licence and passports or other valid official identification.

He noted that the increase in deployment of security forces nationwide would be with potential of movement disruption, and the army had thus advised Nigerians to ensure that they always carry valid means of identification.

Falana argued that by virtue of Section 215 (3) of the Constitution, the Nigerian Police “has the exclusive power to maintain law and order and secure public safety and public order in the country” and not the army.

He contended that going by section 217(1) of the Constitution, the Nigerian President of could only deploy the armed forces for the suppression of insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore law and order.

But he said: “There is no insurrection in every part of the country which the Nigeria police cannot contain to warrant the deployment of armed troops all over the country from November 1, 2019 to December 23, 2019.

“Neither the Constitution nor the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN, 2004 has empowered the Nigeria Army to arrest any citizen who is not subject to service law.

“The 1st respondent (the Nigerian Army) under the leadership of the 2nd respondent is not empowered to take over police duties and the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces lacks the power to deploy members of the armed forces in the maintenance of internal security in any part of the country by virtue of Section 217 (a) (b) and (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

Meanwhile, the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), on Tuesday, called for the immediate withdrawal of troops from all the roads in the defunct Biafra region.

This is coming amidst complaints from commuters over alleged harassment and extortion by soldiers deployed for the Army exercise, ‘Atilogwu Udo 1’.

In a statement issued by the self-acclaimed President of BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka, he said the Army Operation should be suspended immediately.

It could be re-called that the Nigerian Army had on November 1 launched another Army Operation patterned in line with the Operation Python Dance, which generated controversy last year.

Onwuka, in his statement, described the on-going exercise as a further subjugation of the Biafran people.

He also described the recent petrol tanker fire in the area as ‘a well-planned terrorist attack.’

He said: “The Nigerian Government is here once again with their oppressive tendencies against the good people of Biafra land. We recall vividly all the terrible things the Army did here last year in the name of Operation Python Dance.

“Now, they have come up again, this time with a deceptive acronym, Atilogwu Udo or whatever they call it. We don’t care about whatever name they give their attack dogs, but our stand is that their troops should be withdrawn forthwith from all our roads.

“We are already receiving disturbing reports about their activities across all the zones in our area. Drivers, passengers and innocent people are already been harassed and dehumanised, even for answering phone calls.

“To this end, we demand suspension of the said exercise and immediate end to the militarisation of the Biafra land. We are not fighting another war, neither are Boko Haram elements residing here. We reject any form of Army invasion of our territory under whatever guise, or whatever acronym.

“The Army cannot come here to be searching our people for any form of identification, they know where to find Boko elements.

“We have already reported them to the United States and Israel and our demand is simple- they should take their exercise to the North-East and leave innocent Southerners alone.”

On tanker fire, Onwuka added: “This is the fourth time that a gas-ladded tanker exploded in Onitsha, Anambra State; it is not an accident in any form, but a well-coordinated attack on innocent traders. How come it does not happen along the Highways but in densely populated areas?

“So, we believe that they wire the tankers with IEDs, detonate same and kill our people in their numbers. No such incident has ever been recorded in the North and that is why we said it is pre-planned. We say that enough is enough, even as I urge all our people to be on their guard.”

He called on all South-East Governors to set up a Special Marshal, saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the activities of tanker drivers.