Half of all mental illness begins by age 14

Research by the World Health Organisation showed that half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated. Worldwide, it is estimated that 10 – 20% of teens experience mental health conditions.

According to WHO Sergey Volkov, ’’Adolescence and the early years of adulthood are a time of life when many changes occur, for example changing schools, leaving home, and starting university or a new job.

For many, these are exciting times. They can also be times of stress and apprehension however. In some cases, if not recognized and managed, these feelings can lead to mental illness.

’’The expanding use of online technologies, while undoubtedly bringing many benefits, can also bring additional pressures, as connectivity to virtual networks at any time of the day and night grows.

Many adolescents are also living in areas affected by humanitarian emergencies such as conflicts, natural disasters and epidemics. Young people living in situations such as these are particularly vulnerable to mental distress and illness’’.

While half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14, most cases go undetected and untreated. In terms of the burden of the disease among adolescents, depression is the third leading cause.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. Harmful use of alcohol and illicit drugs among adolescents is a major issue in many countries and can lead to risky behaviours such as unsafe sex or dangerous driving. Eating disorders are also of concern.

Fortunately, there is a growing recognition of the importance of helping young people build mental resilience, from the earliest ages, in order to cope with the challenges of today’s world.

Evidence is growing that promoting and protecting adolescent health brings benefits not just to adolescents’ health, both in the short- and the long-term, but also to economies and society, with healthy young adults able to make greater contributions to the workforce, their families and communities and society as a whole.

Every year on October 10, the world observes World Mental Health Day to draw attention to the importance of mental health. The theme of this year celebration is, “Young people and mental health in a changing world”.

The WHO had revealed that it has developed tools to support parents, caregivers and teachers to build life skills of children and adolescents, to help them cope with everyday challenges.

According to the WHO, ’’We recommend continuous training for primary health-care workers to enable them detect and manage common mental health problems in community settings. Integration of mental health into primary health care is a priority for WHO’’.

The WHO called upon governments to develop and strengthen evidence-based programmes for young people, with the support of national policy-makers and programme managers.

’’We invite governments, interested partners and civil society to continue collaborating with WHO to improve the response to adolescents’ health needs.

Together, we can support the mental well-being of all people, because there is no health without mental health’’, the WHO added.

Prevention begins with better understanding

Much can be done to help build mental resilience from an early age to help prevent mental distress and illness among adolescents and young adults, and to manage and recover from mental illness.

Prevention begins with being aware of and understanding the early warning signs and symptoms of mental illness.

Parents and teachers can help build life skills of children and adolescents to help them cope with everyday challenges at home and at school.

Psychosocial support can be provided in schools and other community settings and of course training for health workers to enable them to detect and manage mental health disorders can be put in place, improved or expanded.

Investment by governments and the involvement of the social, health and education sectors in comprehensive, integrated, evidence-based programmes for the mental health of young people is essential.

This investment should be linked to programmes to raise awareness among adolescents and young adults of ways to look after their mental health and to help peers, parents and teachers know how to support their friends, children and students. This is the focus for this year’s World Mental Health Day.