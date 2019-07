The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appointed a liaison officer for each of the hotels provided for Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah.

The Madinah Coordinator and the acting Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ahmad Maigari, disclosed this at a meeting he held with various service providers in the Prophet’s city.

He said in a statement that the new initiative was to ensure effective supervision, quick response to pilgrims’ needs and oversee their logistics needs as well as ensuring a stress-free relationship and effective communication between each of the hotels’ management, staff and pilgrims.

Maigari said the meeting among others was for the service providers to ensure proper handling and prompt attendance to pilgrim’s needs, adding that the event was for the commission to also have first hand information on the level of preparedness by the service providers for the pilgrims.

According to him, the pilgrims are expected to start arriving Madinah in the next three days and therefore, reiterated the resolve of NAHCON to ensure that pilgrims get the best services and value for their hard earned money from the service providers.

He said all necessary requirements and logistics have been provided, assuring that there will be no excuse for any draw back.

Responding, the service providers promised the commission of the best services to Nigerian pilgrims. The inaugural airlift of the pilgrims is expected to take off from Katsina on July 10