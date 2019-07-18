Female intending pilgrims from Gombe state are to be subjected to pregnancy tests on departure day at the airport before being allowed to board the plane.

Executive Secretary of the Gombe state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Sa’ad Hassan, who indicated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday, said any woman that tested positive would be disqualified.

He said five medical personnel would be accompanying the pilgrims, but would join the National Hajj Commission medical team upon arriving in Saudi Arabia as everything has now been centralized.

Hassan appealed to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to maintain the July 20 date slated for the airlifting of pilgrims from Gombe state to Saudi Arabia.

He said 2, 000 seats were allocated to the state, out of which 1, 450 intending pilgrims registered, explaining that the board has secured visa for 1, 150 intending pilgrims while efforts are being intensified to secure visa for the remaining 300 pilgrims.